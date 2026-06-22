Bijnor woman self-immolates outside police station after soldier summons denied India Jun 22, 2026

A 21-year-old woman in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, set herself on fire outside a police station after her request to summon an army soldier accused of raping her was denied.

She had filed a case against him, claiming he promised marriage but didn't follow through. The accused managed to get a stay on his arrest from the High Court.

The woman is now being treated in Delhi with serious burns.