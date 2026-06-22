Bijnor woman self-immolates outside police station after soldier summons denied
A 21-year-old woman in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, set herself on fire outside a police station after her request to summon an army soldier accused of raping her was denied.
She had filed a case against him, claiming he promised marriage but didn't follow through. The accused managed to get a stay on his arrest from the High Court.
The woman is now being treated in Delhi with serious burns.
SHO suspended as police probe stepfather
CCTV footage shows the woman's stepfather allegedly bringing gasoline into the station, while no security guard was posted at the gate, a big safety miss.
The Station House Officer who helped put out the flames has been suspended for negligence.
Police are investigating whether the stepfather pressured or assisted her, and the Station House Officer and the woman's stepfather will face action.