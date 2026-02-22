Rajasthan: 13-year-old girl found dead; locals allege rape-murder
A 13-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bikaner, Rajasthan, on Saturday. The victim, a Class VIII student at a government school in Ranjeetpur, was on her way to an exam when she went missing, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Her body was later discovered in a forest area near a highway, just one kilometer from her school.
Investigation underway
The girl's body was discovered half-naked and with visible injury marks. Locals have alleged that she was raped, leading to protests on the highway. Bikaner Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar confirmed that an FIR has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.
Protest demands
Protesters have demanded immediate action against the culprits and compensation of ₹1 crore for the victim's family. The administration is yet to reach an agreement with them. The post-mortem report will confirm if sexual assault took place. Meanwhile, additional police force has been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.
Political response
The incident has also sparked a political controversy, with opposition Indian National Congress leaders slamming the state government over law and order. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said, "This incident has exposed the pathetic condition of law and order in the state." Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra called it disheartening and shameful. Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal said he spoke to SP Sagar and directed strict action against those responsible.