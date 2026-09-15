'Why didn't you stop?': Woman biker rebuts driver's 'accident' defense
What's the story
Gurugram biker and Instagram creator, Sia, has responded to the claims of Kalyan Bainsla, the man accused of hitting her with his car. In a video posted on social media, Sia asked Bainsla why he didn't stop after the accident if he felt sorry for her. "If you really felt sorry for me, then why didn't you stop? It was your responsibility," she said. She also challenged Bainsla's statement that he didn't know she was a woman riding the motorcycle.
Evidence presented
'If you felt we were speeding up...then what...': Sia
Sia's video also highlights Bainsla's interview where he said he didn't know if the biker was a man or a woman.
She questioned why they followed her for so long if they thought she was speeding up and slowing down.
"If you felt we were speeding up and slowing down repeatedly, then what was the reason for chasing me throughout the route?" she asked.
Rejection of sympathy
'If you really felt sorry for me, then why...'
Sia also rejected Bainsla's claim of feeling sorry for her, citing his actions, as he did not stop after the crash.
She added that the crash could have been much worse, saying she could have suffered serious injuries or even died.
"I could have suffered much more serious injuries. My bones could have been broken. I could have died on the spot," she said.
Legal action
What exactly happened on September 13
Sia has filed a complaint against Bainsla with the Gurugram Police, alleging harassment and attempted murder.
The incident occurred on September 13 when she was riding with friends toward Biker Barn Cafe.
She alleged that occupants of a white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz tried to harass her before hitting her bike.
The impact dragged her motorcycle for nearly 300 meters, and the occupants fled the scene immediately after the crash.
Health update
Sia is suffering from severe muscle pulls and body pain
Sia's brother said she is now suffering from severe muscle pulls and body pain. He said they have filed an FIR with charges of harassment, attempted murder, and hit-and-run against Bainsla.
"We just visited the Sector 56 police station in Gurgaon and met with the SHO," he said.
The SHO will record Sia's verbal statement before she issues a public statement.
Twitter Post
Video statement released by Sia
लेडी बाइकर सिया का नया वीडियो सामने आया। आरोपी कल्याण पर भड़कीं—— Payall Singhh (@PayallSingh13) September 15, 2026
“ऐसे लोगों पर शर्म आती है।
टक्कर मारने के बाद कल्याण एक सेकेंड भी नहीं रुका कि मैं जिंदा हूं या मर गई।
अगर आपको मेरे लिए दुख हो रहा था, “टक्कर के बाद रुके क्यों नहीं?जान जा सकती थी मेरी। #Siya #Gurugram https://t.co/uzhq3v2rFW pic.twitter.com/oYAdqpQBt8