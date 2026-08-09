Bilaspur man arrested over black magic targeting Ramesh Sinha
One individual in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district was arrested after villagers caught them performing a black magic ritual targeting Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha of the state high court.
The group gathered at a cremation ground with lemons, coconuts, vermilion, and dead fish placed around photos of the judge and two others.
Locals spotted their strange activity and managed to nab one suspect while the rest ran off.
Ritual aimed at influencing relative's bail
Turns out, the ritual was meant to influence a bail decision for one suspect's relative who's currently detained in prison on charges relating to a severe stabbing case, with a pending bail petition before the High Court of Chhattisgarh.
The group had even taken advice from an online self-proclaimed self-styled occult practitioner who claimed their ritual could change the judge's mind.
Police have arrested one man and are searching for his accomplices and the online occult practitioner, promising strict action to tackle superstition and keep order.