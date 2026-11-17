Bano questioned the court's decision to suspend the sentences.

"I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me. I learnt of this through press reports," she said.

The two convicts given relief are Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the order on October 28, granting them bail.