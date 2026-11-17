Bilkis Bano 'scared once again' after SC grants rapists bail
What's the story
Bilkis Bano, the woman who was gang-raped and lost her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots, has expressed her fears after the Supreme Court suspended the sentences of two convicts. The apex court had granted bail to two of the 11 men convicted in her case. In a statement on Monday, Bano said she was shocked and dismayed by the decision as she wasn't informed or heard during proceedings. She also said she was "scared once again."
Legal challenge
Learned about order through press reports: Bano
Bano questioned the court's decision to suspend the sentences.
"I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me. I learnt of this through press reports," she said.
The two convicts given relief are Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya.
A Supreme Court bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the order on October 28, granting them bail.
Personal impact
'I am scared once again': Bano
Bano said she was scared for herself and her family after the court's decision. The latest order had brought back fears she thought she had overcome.
"I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children," she said in her statement.
She vowed to challenge the decision, saying she was doing so for her children and all women survivors of violence.
Support system
Losing faith in justice again, says Bano
Bano recalled how the support of family and friends had helped her rebuild her life after the 2002 violence.
She said she had hoped to find peace but now felt she was losing faith in justice again.
"For 24 years I have searched for and found reservoirs of courage I did not know I had, only because a million voices of support and solidarity came my way," she said.
Case history
Know more about Bilkis Bano case
The Bilkis Bano case dates back to the 2002 Gujarat riots when she was gang-raped and seven family members, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed.
In January 2008, a special CBI court in Mumbai convicted 11 men and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
The Bombay High Court upheld their convictions in May 2017.