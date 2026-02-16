Bill Gates meets Naidu, discusses AI in health care
On February 16, 2026, Bill Gates landed in Vijayawada for a big chat with Andhra Pradesh's top leaders about using tech—especially AI—to improve health care, education, and farming.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu welcomed him and introduced him to key state officials.
Gates Foundation's health projects expansion
Gates and the team focused on expanding Gates Foundation health projects in Chittoor district and discussed new ideas like med-tech tools and digitized health records.
Naidu also shared his "Swarna Andhra 2047" vision for a future-ready state.
RTGS and AI in agriculture
Gates was to be briefed on Andhra's Real-Time Governance System (RTGS) that tracks public services live, then visited a local farm to see drones and AI in action.
It's all part of a bigger push to bring smart tech into government and agriculture—opening doors for more global partnerships that could shape the future for young people across the state.