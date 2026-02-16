Bill Gates meets Naidu, discusses AI in health care

Gates and the team focused on expanding Gates Foundation health projects in Chittoor district and discussed new ideas like med-tech tools and digitized health records. Naidu also shared his "Swarna Andhra 2047" vision for a future-ready state.

RTGS and AI in agriculture

Gates was to be briefed on Andhra's Real-Time Governance System (RTGS) that tracks public services live, then visited a local farm to see drones and AI in action.

It's all part of a bigger push to bring smart tech into government and agriculture—opening doors for more global partnerships that could shape the future for young people across the state.