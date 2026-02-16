Bill Gates praises Andhra Pradesh's digital governance

Gates and his team met with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu , Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan , and IT Minister Nara Lokesh. The state showed off cool projects like real-time service monitoring (RTGS), Sanjeevani digital health records from Kuppam, Data Lake for smarter data use, WhatsApp Governance for citizen feedback, plus big plans for health, agriculture, education and MedTech under Swarnandhra Vision (2047 not mentioned in source).

Gates pushes for affordable healthcare

Gates liked the efficiency of Data Lake and WhatsApp Governance but highlighted how affordable diagnostics should reach those who need it most.

He also discussed leveraging AI and healthcare partnerships across the state—and was scheduled to visit a farm to see drones and AI in action.