Bill Gates praises India as 'frontrunner' in digital game
Bill Gates just called India a frontrunner in the digital game during his visit to Amaravati.
He highlighted how PM Modi and Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu are driving this tech transformation and said India is ahead in the digital revolution.
Gates meets Naidu, discusses tech transformation
Gates was in town to talk about how tech can improve health, farming, education, and AI governance with state leaders.
They recalled their first meeting (year not specified in the source).
Naidu highlighted Andhra's Real-Time Governance System, digitized land records secured using blockchain and QR codes, and the Sanjeevani health project.
Gates to visit local farm, see AI, drone tech in action
Naidu asked for these digital health projects to expand statewide during the meeting.
Gates was expected to visit a local farm to witness the use of drones and AI technology—showing just how much tech is changing daily life across sectors.