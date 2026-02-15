Bill Gates to visit Andhra Pradesh this week
India
Bill Gates is making a stop in Amaravati this week to meet with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and other state leaders.
The big focus? Teaming up to boost health and AI projects across Andhra Pradesh, especially through the Gates Foundation's ongoing work.
Gates will check out how the state uses tech for better governance, like the Real-Time Governance System.
He'll also get a look at Andhra's "Swarna Andhra 2047" vision—including new med-tech, digital health records, and even drones and AI in farming.
This visit is all about building stronger partnerships for smarter healthcare and tech-driven growth.