Bill Gates to visit Mumbai for malaria vaccination review
Bill Gates is scheduled to visit Mumbai on February 16, 2026, teaming up with the Maharashtra government to sign a deal aimed at improving health and farming.
He will also review how local teams are fighting malaria on the ground.
Slum visits and malaria management
Gates is expected to start his day meeting the governor, then head to Walkeshwar to see how vaccination drives and mosquito control are handled.
He is expected to visit slum areas with BMC staff, observing firsthand how they track and treat malaria—think door-to-door inspections and real action against mosquito breeding.
AI Impact Summit and Gates's previous Mumbai trip
Some reports tie his visit to an AI event in India (not confirmed in this report).
Fun fact: this isn't his first Mumbai trip—last year he was spotted sharing vada pav with Sachin Tendulkar and the visit included discussions about potential Microsoft-led AI solutions.