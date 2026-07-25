Bill to Lok Sabha seeks fast-track courts, tougher leak penalties
A new bill is set to hit the Lok Sabha on Monday, aiming to crack down on exam paper leaks with fast-track courts in every state.
If passed, anyone caught leaking papers could face 5 to 10 years in jail and fines up to ₹50 lakh.
No more endless waiting for justice.
Bill mandates 2-month probes 3-month trials
The bill says investigations must finish within two months and trials within three months, so cases don't drag on forever.
Organized cheating rings could get at least seven years behind bars and fines up to ₹10 crore.
This move comes after major protests over the NEET leak, which even led to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down.
The law also updates rules for exams like UPSC, SSC, and NTA, giving states power to hold daily hearings and letting the Center set up special investigation teams, all part of a push for fairer exams across India.