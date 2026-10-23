Bimla Devi wins 1cr from ₹7 lottery ticket in Kotkapura
India
Bimla Devi, a laborer's wife from Kotkapura in Punjab's Faridkot district, just turned a ₹7 lottery ticket into a massive ₹1 crore win.
She picked up the ticket near the railway station a day before the Sikkim government announced the results.
This unexpected jackpot is likely to improve her family's financial situation.
Bimla Devi family to start business
Instead of splurging, Devi's family plans to use the money to start their own business and build a better future for their kids.
The win has brought them hope and optimism, opening doors to new opportunities and marking the start of a brighter chapter in their lives.