Bingson John caught after allegedly scamming over 300 luxury hotels

Laptop worth ₹1.48L recovered in Bhubaneswar

His latest stunt was at a Hyatt in Raipur, where he left behind an unpaid bill of ₹63,755 and made off with a laptop worth ₹1.48 lakh.

Police tracked him down in Bhubaneswar within three days and recovered the laptop.

John has actually spent about 15 years in jail already and reportedly picked up some tricks from infamous conman Charles Sobhraj while in Tihar Jail.

Right now, he is back in custody as police dig deeper into his record and other possible cases.