Binod Paswan died on Gitanjali Express body stayed 12 hours
India
A 45-year-old cancer patient, Binod Paswan, sadly passed away while traveling in the Gitanjali Express from Mumbai to Howrah.
Even after passengers told railway staff about his death in the morning, his body stayed in the coach for around 12 hours, leaving everyone on board in an uncomfortable situation.
Body still not removed at Tatanagar
When the train stopped at Tatanagar Junction that evening, Paswan's body still wasn't removed.
Frustrated, a passenger turned to social media and tagged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Rail Madad asking for help.
Many also pointed out problems like poor maintenance, lack of basic facilities, and being forced to buy items from unauthorized vendors at exorbitant prices during the long wait.