Bird flu alert in Kerala after crow deaths
India
Kerala's Iritty area is on bird flu alert after the H5N1 strain was found in local crows.
Officials confirmed the news, but domestic birds haven't been affected yet and no culling has happened so far.
The poultry sector in Kerala is already struggling, with reported bird deaths and subsequent culling in H5N1 outbreaks.
Why does this matter?
Bird flu isn't just a farm problem—it's got Tamil Nadu stepping up border checks and banning poultry from Kerala.
Teams are taking extra safety steps, from disinfecting farms to using PPE when handling dead birds.
With wild birds spreading the virus and health monitors watching closely for symptoms, it's a reminder of how quickly these outbreaks can impact both food supply and public health.