Bird flu detected in Sikkim, strict measures initiated

Bird flu (H5N1) has been detected in poultry in Soreng, Sikkim. On February 23, officials confirmed cases at two locations, Buriakhop Ward No. 4 (Buriakhop GPU) and Songri Ward No. 3 (Takuthang Chuchen GPU) and quickly set up containment zones to stop the spread.

No moving chickens, eggs, or feed in or out The affected areas are now under strict lockdown for anything bird-related—no moving chickens, eggs, or even feed in or out.

Police and vets are at checkposts making sure rules are followed.

Culling of infected birds underway Authorities have started humane culling of infected birds and safe disposal of waste.

All live bird markets in the affected areas are closed and sanitization drives are ongoing.

The health team is also keeping an eye on anyone who may have been exposed.