Bird flu hits 2 Nandurbar poultry farms as culling starts

About 51,000 birds set for culling

About 45,000 farm birds and 6,000 backyard birds are set for culling in the infected areas.

Since May 1, nearly 390,000 birds have already been culled and over 2,100,000 eggs destroyed to stop the virus from spreading. Nearly 500,000kg of poultry feed has also been disposed of.

Dr. Sanjay Khachane from Animal Husbandry shared that two more nearby farms will be culled soon after recent tests confirmed the outbreak.