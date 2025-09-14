Next Article
Bird strike forces flight to return; passengers rebooked
An Air India Express flight had to head back to Kannur Airport after a bird strike shortly after takeoff.
The plane, carrying 180 passengers, landed safely about 45 minutes later as a precaution.
Thankfully, everyone was unharmed.
Passengers accommodated on another flight
After landing, the aircraft was checked for damage—nothing major turned up, though the nose sensor needed attention.
Repair tools are on their way from Thiruvananthapuram.
Meanwhile, passengers were rebooked on another flight later that afternoon so they could still make it to Abu Dhabi as planned.