Birthday brawl: men beat up liquor shop staff over discount
Two men in Gurugram were arrested after a late-night fight at a liquor store, all because their request for a discount was turned down.
The pair, Harshand (27) and Akshit (24), showed up with a friend to buy beer for a birthday party, but things quickly got out of hand.
Men threaten employees with cigarette lighter
When the employees asked them to speak to the manager for a discount, an argument broke out that escalated into a physical fight involving wooden sticks.
In the chaos, one of the men pulled out what looked like a pistol—turns out it was just a cigarette lighter—to threaten employees.
Police arrested Harshand and Akshit on Friday; a third suspect involved in the incident remains on the run.
The car and fake pistol have been seized, and police are continuing their investigation.