Bishnoi gang allegedly obscured Oct 18 Tiger Shroff money trail
India
Turns out, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang got creative with money transfers for the Oct 18 attack on Tiger Shroff.
Instead of using their own accounts, they allegedly offered Mumbai auto-rickshaw drivers and shopkeepers commissions in exchange for their UPI QR codes.
This made it look like normal local transactions, hiding any links to foreign handlers and making the money trail much harder to follow.
Anil Pandit guided shooters recruiting locals
Anil Pandit, a key Bishnoi gang member believed to be abroad, was behind this whole setup.
He guided shooters Phool Singh, Rehan, and Hritik on recruiting locals for the job.
The setup was making the money trail much harder to follow.