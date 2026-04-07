Bishnupur rocket attack kills 2 children and Manipur cuts data
India
Manipur has cut off Internet and mobile data in five districts for three days after a suspected rocket attack killed two children and injured their mother in Bishnupur.
The attack happened early Tuesday, adding to the region's ongoing unrest and tension.
Protests and arson in Manipur
After the attack, protests broke out: some people tried to storm a CRPF camp and set oil tankers on fire.
Home Minister K Govindas called the incident barbaric and promised justice.
Security forces have stepped up patrols, started search operations, and put the area on high alert to prevent more violence.