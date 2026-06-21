Biswajit Jena booked for allegedly abetting student suicide in Odisha
India
Biswajit Jena, nephew of Odisha's transport minister, has been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 21-year-old third-year BCA student.
She was found hanging in her hostel room at a private engineering college in Odisha on June 20 and later declared dead at the hospital.
Family alleges staged suicide, police investigating
The victim's family believes Biswajit staged her death as suicide. They say he was in a relationship with her.
Police are investigating, having seized her phone and laptop, collected hostel CCTV footage, and questioned friends to piece together what happened.
The autopsy is done, but officials say it's still early days in the investigation.
No statement yet from the transport minister.