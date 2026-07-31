BJ Medical College student Tanmay Wange missing amid ragging claims

CCTV footage shows Tanmay boarding a train to Solapur on July 18; his phone went off soon after and hasn't been active since July 23.

The college has set up a six-member committee to look into the ragging claims but hasn't updated the family yet.

Meanwhile, Tanmay's mother is hospitalized from stress, and police are still searching for him.

The college has faced similar ragging issues before, raising concerns about student safety.