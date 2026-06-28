BJMC files complaint against Firhad Hakim over Taratala warehouse collapse
India
After a warehouse in Kolkata's Taratala area collapsed on June 24, killing 16 people, a workers' group, BJMC, has filed a complaint against former mayor Firhad Hakim and two councilors.
They are accused of allowing unsafe, unauthorized construction in the port area despite known risks.
BJMC seeks probe and safety checks
BJMC wants a full investigation into possible illegal approvals and negligence, plus safety checks on other buildings nearby.
Meanwhile, Hakim's former aide has been arrested for questioning.
Hakim says the civic body gave sanction for the warehouse because its building plan had approval.
The tragedy has sparked big questions about building safety in Kolkata.