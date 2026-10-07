BJP agent in Musheerabad accused of removing 30 Muslim voters
A BJP booth agent in Telangana's Musheerabad area has landed in trouble after allegedly attempting to remove 30 Muslim voters from the electoral rolls using 30 digitally pre-printed Form 7 applications.
The case was registered on October 6, 2026, on a complaint by Musheerabad Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) T Praveen Kumar Reddy, sparking concerns about fair voting practices.
Officials confirm addresses agent faces charges
Election officials checked and confirmed all 30 people were living at their registered addresses.
The agent now faces charges for providing false information.
This is the first police action over alleged misuse of Form 7 during the ongoing voter roll revision in Telangana.
While Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised concerns, the BJP rejected any organized effort and called for evidence to be presented through the legal process.