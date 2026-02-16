BJP corporator's husband critical after being stabbed in Nagpur
Nitin Sham Shimle (39), husband of BJP corporator Manasi Shimle, was seriously injured after being stabbed during a heated argument in Nagpur on Sunday night.
The incident happened near Kotwali police station, and Nitin is now in critical condition at the hospital.
Accused has been identified as Mahesh alias Sonu Thackeray
The attack reportedly followed a long-running dispute between Nitin Sham Shimle (39) and Mahesh alias Sonu Ganesh Thackeray (35), who fled the scene right after.
Police have launched a manhunt for Thackeray, with a search underway for the absconding accused.
Meanwhile, Nitin Sham Shimle (39) remains under close medical care.