BJP councilor Kallu Kushwaha shot dead in Datia Madhya Pradesh
India
BJP councilor Kallu Kushwaha was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, while returning from a temple visit.
Three attackers reportedly intercepted him near Sewda Chungi and fired multiple shots, leading to his death on the spot.
Police launch manhunt, probe CCTV footage
Police quickly sealed off the area and started a manhunt, checking CCTV footage for leads.
Kushwaha's family has named several suspects in their complaint, and police believe revenge over an old case might be behind the attack.
Multiple teams are out searching as investigations continue.