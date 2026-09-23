BJP faults Travancore Devaswom Board over Sabarimala, seeks Union management
India
The BJP is criticizing the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for not being ready for this year's busy pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, especially after a shortage of Aravana was reported.
They're even pushing for the temple to be managed by the Union government, blaming delays in preparing pilgrim facilities and getting the Aravana production plant up to speed.
Travancore Devaswom Board speeds Aravana plant
Facing heat, TDB says it is speeding up work at the Aravana plant and aiming to have things partly running by early October.
It wants to stock 7 million cans but might only manage 5 million unless it acts fast after upcoming rituals.
TDB President K. Jayakumar insists he's staying on, promising more transparency and saying the state government has our back.