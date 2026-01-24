BJP fined ₹19L for illegal banners during PM Modi's Kerala visit
India
Thiruvananthapuram's civic body has fined the local BJP ₹19.7 lakh for putting up unauthorized flex boards, flags, and banners along the route of Prime Minister Modi's recent visit.
These displays blocked footpaths and road dividers, violating orders from both the Kerala High Court and local authorities.
Why it matters
Police have filed an FIR against BJP district president Karamana Jayan for not following official instructions to remove these installations.
The Kerala High Court called the widespread use of illegal boards "shocking and disturbing," and urged visible compliance and stricter enforcement.
An investigation will be initiated.