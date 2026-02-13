BJP leader blocks judge on road, arrested after complaint

Bar Association refuses legal support for accused

Police also arrested Bhim Gharu, another accused linked to a local BJP MLA, while a third person is still on the run.

The District Bar Association has refused legal support for the accused, sparking protests during their court appearance under heavy security.

Meanwhile, authorities demolished Gharu's illegal poultry farm and removed encroachments from his house after repeated warnings were ignored.

Tehsildar Sapna Sharma said, "The structures were illegal and built on government land. Due process was followed," and a station in-charge commented on the arrests and searches.