BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan criticizes Lenskart policy in Mumbai India Apr 20, 2026

A recent visit by BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan to a Lenskart store in Mumbai has gone viral after she called out the company's grooming policy, claiming it unfairly restricts Hindu symbols like tilaks while allowing others such as hijabs.

She questioned employees about their manager's religion and applied a tilak to his forehead, sparking debate online about whether frontline staff should be held responsible for corporate rules.