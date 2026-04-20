BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan criticizes Lenskart policy in Mumbai
A recent visit by BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan to a Lenskart store in Mumbai has gone viral after she called out the company's grooming policy, claiming it unfairly restricts Hindu symbols like tilaks while allowing others such as hijabs.
She questioned employees about their manager's religion and applied a tilak to his forehead, sparking debate online about whether frontline staff should be held responsible for corporate rules.
Lenskart says all religious symbols allowed
Lenskart quickly clarified that its policy allows all religious symbols (bindis, tilaks, hijabs, turbans) at work.
The brand emphasized its commitment to India's cultural diversity and encouraged employees to express their traditions freely.
Even so, the incident has fueled conversations about how workplaces handle religious expression and the need for clear, fair policies everyone can trust.