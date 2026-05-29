BJP minister told constable to avoid AC amid 46C heat

Users criticize minister's VIP convoy hypocrisy

The minister's comment, Modiji ne bola hai Diesel bachane ko, aap AC chala rahe ho? struck many as hypocritical since he reportedly moves around in a full VIP convoy.

Users called out the elitist attitude and highlighted how tough it is for cops working through deadly temperatures.

The incident quickly became about more than just fuel: it opened up bigger conversations on how police are treated and what counts as basic comfort in 2026.