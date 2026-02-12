BJP MLA gets bail in bigamy, domestic violence case

Chatterjee's 2nd wife claims she was told Anindita had divorced him

Anindita claims Chatterjee married model Ritika Giri without divorcing her, pointing to viral wedding photos from Varanasi that left her and their daughter feeling humiliated.

Chatterjee insists those photos were just from a film shoot, while Giri says she was in a relationship with him and had already sent divorce papers to Anindita.

The court granted bail on February 11 but told Chatterjee he must cooperate with investigators and check in at the police station every 15 days as they continue looking into the allegations.