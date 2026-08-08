BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari alleges daughter deceived by Prakhar Trivedi
India
Gyan Tiwari, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, says his daughter Pragya was deceived into marrying Prakhar Trivedi in 2024.
According to Tiwari's police complaint, Prakhar's father Anuj projected himself as a prominent real estate businessman based in Mumbai.
Trivedi father and son arrested
Tiwari's family later found out on social media that Prakhar had allegedly used fake identities and had been involved in around 25 marriages across different states and cheated them out of money.
After bringing his daughter home, Tiwari called for strict action and said in a video that he demanded strict punishment, including the death penalty, for Anuj Trivedi.
Police have now arrested both Anuj and Prakhar.