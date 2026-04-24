BJP MLA Lodhi threatens to mobilize 10,000 over son's accident
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Lodhi from Madhya Pradesh is making headlines after threatening to mobilize thousands of people if no clarification was given.
His son was accused of injuring five people in an accident on April 16, 2026, and Lodhi's viral video shows him saying he'll gather 10,000 people to cover the officer's house with cow dung if no clarification was given.
IPS condemns Lodhi, police justify actions
Lodhi also questioned whether top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Amit Shah were behind the police action.
The IPS Association called his remarks "objectionable, indecent and threatening," saying such language hurts public trust and that personal attacks on officers' families cross a line.
Police say their actions were legally justified, including cracking down on illegal siren use.