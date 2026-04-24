BJP MLA Lodhi threatens to mobilize 10,000 over son's accident India Apr 24, 2026

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Lodhi from Madhya Pradesh is making headlines after threatening to mobilize thousands of people if no clarification was given.

His son was accused of injuring five people in an accident on April 16, 2026, and Lodhi's viral video shows him saying he'll gather 10,000 people to cover the officer's house with cow dung if no clarification was given.