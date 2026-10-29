BJP MLA Pratap Singh Singhvi's Jaipur house robbed, ₹1.25cr stolen
India
Around 2am on Wednesday, a thief broke into BJP MLA and former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Singhvi's Jaipur house and took off with about ₹1.25 crore in cash, jewelry, and a laptop.
The break-in happened around 2am while Singhvi was reportedly away in his constituency.
Security cameras caught the intruder quietly moving through the house, without being noticed by anyone.
Jaipur police probe CCTV footage
Jaipur police are digging into the CCTV footage to identify who pulled off the heist, even with security features and its location near Raj Bhavan.
Station House Officer Manoj Bairwal and his team are focused on figuring out how the thief slipped past security, hoping to catch them and recover what was stolen.