BJP MLA Pratap Singh Singhvi's Jaipur house robbed, ₹1.25cr stolen

Around 2am on Wednesday, a thief broke into BJP MLA and former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Singhvi's Jaipur house and took off with about ₹1.25 crore in cash, jewelry, and a laptop.

The break-in happened around 2am while Singhvi was reportedly away in his constituency.

Security cameras caught the intruder quietly moving through the house, without being noticed by anyone.