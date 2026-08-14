BJP MP Anil Baluni's car hit by boulder in Uttarakhand
India
BJP MP Anil Baluni had a narrow escape on Friday when a boulder hit his car in Totaghati, near Srinagar, Uttarakhand.
He was on his way to Chamoli district to check on rescue efforts after a major tunnel collapse.
The impact damaged his vehicle, so he switched cars and continued the journey.
Rescuers free 18 in Chamoli tunnel
Water and debris entered the tunnel in Chamoli's Pipalkoti area on Thursday, trapping several workers, most from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.
So far, 18 workers were rescued; at least 28 people had been working at the project site, and others are still trapped.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the injured are stable and NDRF and SDRF teams have been pressed into the rescue-and-relief operation.