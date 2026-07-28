BJP MP Lumbaram Choudhary gets ₹4.2L Sirohi lemon farm subsidy
India
BJP MP Lumbaram Choudhary from Rajasthan got a ₹4.2 lakh government subsidy for his six-acre lemon farm in Sirohi district.
He applied for the funds back in 2021, but the approval came through in late 2024, after he became an MP.
Horticulture subsidy, loan spark conflict concerns
Choudhary's project cost ₹16.92 lakh, mostly covered by a loan, with ₹4.20 lakh coming from this horticulture scheme that aims to boost commercial farming.
But here's the catch: current rules don't stop public officials from applying or require them to step aside, which has raised fresh concerns about fairness and possible conflicts of interest, especially after another minister recently returned a big farming subsidy following criticism.