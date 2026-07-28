BJP MP Lumbaram Choudhary gets ₹4.2L Sirohi lemon farm subsidy

Choudhary's project cost ₹16.92 lakh, mostly covered by a loan, with ₹4.20 lakh coming from this horticulture scheme that aims to boost commercial farming.

But here's the catch: current rules don't stop public officials from applying or require them to step aside, which has raised fresh concerns about fairness and possible conflicts of interest, especially after another minister recently returned a big farming subsidy following criticism.