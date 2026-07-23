BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says stop blaming NEET UG leak
India
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has called out students for blaming the NEET UG paper leak for their exam results.
Speaking to reporters during the Parliament Monsoon session, he said some students use these incidents to explain poor performance to their parents and urged everyone to "focus on education" instead of looking for excuses.
PM Modi announces fast-track NEET courts
The NEET UG paper leak has led to 13 arrests so far.
Prime Minister Modi has pushed for the harshest punishment for those responsible and announced fast-track courts to speed up justice.
He reassured students that the government is serious about protecting their interests and keeping exams fair.