BJP 'Seva Jyoti' procession to disrupt Delhi traffic October 7

Several main roads, including Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Marg, and Vikas Marg, will have diversions.

Both sides of the Ring Road near the stadium will be affected too.

Secretariat Road and Velodrome Road are closed from 6am and any cars parked where they shouldn't be may be towed.

With big names like Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expected to attend, it's smart to plan ahead or take alternate routes if you can.