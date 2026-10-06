BJP 'Seva Jyoti' procession to disrupt Delhi traffic October 7
If you're heading out in Delhi on October 7, be prepared for major traffic changes.
The BJP is hosting a big event, Seva Jyoti, at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex with processions coming in from all over the city, expect extra congestion and lots of roadblocks, from 5am to 1pm to celebrate PM Modi's 25 years in public life.
Delhi road diversions and possible towing
Several main roads, including Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Marg, and Vikas Marg, will have diversions.
Both sides of the Ring Road near the stadium will be affected too.
Secretariat Road and Velodrome Road are closed from 6am and any cars parked where they shouldn't be may be towed.
With big names like Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expected to attend, it's smart to plan ahead or take alternate routes if you can.