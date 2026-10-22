BJP supporter Samir Ghosh shot dead in Ramkeli, Malda district
India
A BJP supporter, Samir Ghosh, was attacked and shot dead in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday.
The incident happened in the Ramkeli area, with locals blaming a rival political party for the attack.
The situation quickly got heated, with political rivalry at the center of it all.
Clashes in Malda injure 6 people
After the murder, clashes broke out between groups in the community, leaving six people injured and in need of hospital care.
Police were sent to calm things down and said things were now under control, but this incident has made tensions run higher in Malda.