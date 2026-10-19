BJP veteran L K Advani discharged from Delhi's Apollo Hospital
India
Longtime BJP leader L K Advani, 98, has been discharged from Delhi's Apollo Hospital after being treated for a chest infection.
He was admitted on October 16 and spent a few days under intensive care, with Dr. Vinit Suri overseeing his recovery and keeping things stable.
Advani ex-BJP president and deputy PM
Advani's health made headlines because he's been such a major figure in Indian politics: think former BJP president and India's deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004.