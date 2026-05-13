BJP worker Monika Singh's relatives fire guns at Raipur wedding
India
A wedding in Raipur, Chhattisgarh made headlines after a video showed relatives of BJP worker Monika Singh firing guns while the hit track Dhurandar played in the background.
The clip quickly spread online, sparking concerns about safety and how well rules are enforced at public events.
Police identify Deepak Singh over gunfire
Police identified Deepak Singh and others as those behind the gunfire, calling it careless and a clear violation of firearm license rules.
Cases have been registered under new criminal law sections and the Arms Act.
Meanwhile, there was backlash from the Opposition.