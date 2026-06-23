BJP's Nazia Elahi Khan faces FIRs over Prophet Muhammad remarks
BJP Minority Morcha leader and influencer Nazia Elahi Khan has landed in trouble after allegedly making offensive remarks about Prophet Muhammad.
Her comments upset the Muslim community, leading to two FIRs filed in Mumbai and Bhiwandi: one on June 22 at Shanti Nagar police station, following a complaint by Adnan Ansari.
FIRs allege Khan hurt religious feelings
The FIRs accuse Khan of deliberately hurting religious feelings during a discussion with host Divya Singh, and include charges under the IT Act. The second FIR from JJ Marg police station will be moved to West Bengal, where Khan lives.
Known online as 'Nazia Sanatani,' she joined BJP after working on the triple talaq case and was previously arrested for alleged financial fraud.
Her social media posts have sparked controversy before, but this latest incident has brought her back into the spotlight.