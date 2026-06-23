BJP's Nazia Elahi Khan faces FIRs over Prophet Muhammad remarks

FIRs allege Khan hurt religious feelings

The FIRs accuse Khan of deliberately hurting religious feelings during a discussion with host Divya Singh, and include charges under the IT Act. The second FIR from JJ Marg police station will be moved to West Bengal, where Khan lives.

Known online as 'Nazia Sanatani,' she joined BJP after working on the triple talaq case and was previously arrested for alleged financial fraud.

Her social media posts have sparked controversy before, but this latest incident has brought her back into the spotlight.