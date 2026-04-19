BJP's Sanjay Sawant, wife and daughter arrested after secretary's death

Trio face murder conspiracy tampering charges

Police say Sawant's wife suspected he was having an affair with the secretary. Acting on this suspicion, she and her minor daughter confronted the woman at the office.

Things turned violent: they allegedly restrained her and fatally attacked her with blunt objects before trying to cover up what happened.

All three now face charges of murder, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. The daughter's role is being reviewed under juvenile law, while police are still looking into how much Sawant himself was involved in hiding evidence.