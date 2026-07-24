BJYM marches toward CM Satheesan's Thiruvananthapuram residence alleging PSC unfairness
India
Things got heated in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday when BJYM, the BJP's youth wing, marched toward Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan's residence.
They were protesting what they called unfair practices in the state's Public Service Commission, or PSC, exams and accused the chief minister of not taking action.
BJP leaders oppose Delhi student protests
Afterward, BJP leaders addressed supporters, in a protest seen as part of a wider pushback against student-led protests in Delhi.