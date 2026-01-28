Black box recovered from Ajit Pawar's plane crash site
The black box from the crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others has been found.
The private plane went down while trying to land at Baramati airport in Pune, cutting short Pawar's trip to election rallies.
Those lost include Captain Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak, security officer Vidip Jadhav, and flight attendant Pinky Mali.
What happens next
Investigators will send the black box to the DGCA to figure out what went wrong—especially since Baramati is an uncontrolled airfield with minimal guidance.
The tragedy has left a big mark on Maharashtra politics; Ajit Pawar's uncle Sharad Pawar has asked everyone not to politicize the incident as the state processes this loss.