Blast at Challapalli police station handling seized firecrackers injures 4
India
A sudden explosion at Challapalli police station in Krishna district injured four officers on Tuesday.
The blast happened while they were moving seized firecrackers, leaving parts of the building damaged.
Sub-Inspector Anjaneyulu, Constable Abdullah, Head Constable Teja, and Driver Nagaraju were all hurt.
Challapalli officers in critical condition
Three of the injured are in critical condition. Officials confirmed the firecrackers had been seized earlier.
After the incident, Home Minister V. Anitha and District In-Charge Minister Vasamsetti Subash inquired about the blast and the incident and stressed better storage and care for both evidence and personnel going forward.