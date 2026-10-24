Blast during Pinakota road widening in Andhra Pradesh kills 5
India
A sudden explosion during a road-widening project in Pinakota village, Andhra Pradesh, left five people dead on Saturday.
The blast happened when equipment used to break rocks malfunctioned, claiming the lives of the driver and three workers, and a teacher who was going in the opposite direction.
Two vehicles destroyed, officials launch rescue
The explosion also destroyed two vehicles.
Local revenue officials and police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.