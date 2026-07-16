BLO and teacher alleges harassment in Chandni Mahal Delhi

A booth-level officer (BLO), who is also a teacher, says she was harassed while working in Chandni Mahal, Delhi, on July 5.

According to her, a group of people verbally abused her and one of the accused placed the BLO register on her lap and signed it himself despite her objection, making it tough for her to do her job.

The issue was reported by an additional district magistrate (ADM), leading to police action.